Critics Choice Award 2026: Why Elle Fanning Wants to Be More Like Kim Kardashian

[Source: ENews]

At Critics Choice 2026, Elle Fanning shared why she looks to Kim Kardashian for fashion inspiration in an exclusive E! News interview.

Elle Fanning is hoping to keep up with Kim Kardashian’s closet.

As an avid collector of vintage fashion, the actress has been very impressed by how the Kardashians star organizes her closet.

“I feel Kim Kardashian is so good at that,” Elle told E! News’ Keltie Knight at the Critics Choice Awards 2026 on Jan. 4.

“On her show, everything is so organized.”

“I’m not that organized,” the 27-year-old continued, explaining that she’s rented a “couple of storage units” to house pieces she’s collected over the years.

“I’m very sentimental for my clothes and it’s hard for me to throw things away.”

That’s why Elle—who was nominated for Best Supporting Actress for her performance in the aptly named Sentimental Value—looked to the past for her red carpet look at Chelsea Handler-hosted award show, donning a 2003 Ralph Lauren gown.

Previously worn by Charlize Theron, the head-turning number featured a plunging neckline and gold sequins. Elle completed her outfit with Cartier jewelry.

“Can we say 2003 is vintage?” she quipped. “I think archival, you know?”

And while Elle is a huge fan of early aughts fashion—once citing Alexa Chung as well as Mary-Kate Olsen and Ashley Olsen as her style inspirations—she also likes to dabble in different decades.

“I absolutely express myself through clothes,” she told Vogue in 2023. “I go through phases, and my mood often dictates what I wear.”

Moreover, the Great alum doesn’t let gender dictate her style.

“I wore these men’s pants to school—like, vintage 80’s men’s pants,” she shared in a 2011 interview with Seventeen.

“They’re khakis. They’re super cool but really big, so I had to pull them up super high with a belt. It actually looked really good! Everyone liked them.”

