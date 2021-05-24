Home

Entertainment

Colin Farrell has a big weekend

CNN
March 5, 2022 10:51 am

Colin Farrell is back in a big way. He appears in two movies released on Friday, “The Batman” and “After Yang.”

Farrell plays Penguin in “The Batman.” He’s unrecognizable as a gangster who crosses paths with Robert Pattinson’s Batman.

As for playing Penguin, Farrell said on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” this week that his kids weren’t impressed.

“They’re sick of me being a bad guy,” he said, adding, “Which apparently, reading between the lines, leads me to believe that they think I’m okay.”

 

