CID returns with thrilling promo

[Source: Abp Live]

Great news for everyone who loves the classic CID series! The makers of the show posted an exciting promo on social media on Friday confirming the return of one of India’s longest-running television programs. The adored cast members of the show are Shivaji Satam, Aditya Srivastava, and Daya Shetty.

In the intense promo, Shaivaji Satam’s character ACP Pradyuman exited from a police car in the middle of a downpour, holding an umbrella tightly as he hastily made his way to a suspected bomb location.

With the classic theme music playing in the background and fans feeling a wave of nostalgia, the camera cuts to Abhijeet’s (Aditya Srivastava) focused stare, heightening the tension.

A gunshot is heard at the end of the promo, suggesting more action-packed moments to come. The teaser’s powerful closing statement reads: “Mark your calendars – 26th October ko hoga ek dhamakedar promo drop!”

Many fans expressed their excitement in the comment section after hearing the wonderful news. One fan said, “Mera BACHPAN wapas aagaya,” while another one said, “Excitement level on peak #CID is Back with Childhood Memories.”

Someone also wrote, “I kept manifesting for this show to come back again and it’s happening.”