Cardi B throws microphone into crowd at gig after being hit by drink

Cardi B. [Source: BBC Entertainment]

Cardi B became the latest star to be hit by an object from the crowd during a concert, when an audience member threw their drink at the rapper.

The 30-year-old reacted by throwing her microphone at the concertgoer from the stage.

Although the rapper no longer had a microphone, her voice was still heard on the pre-recorded backing track playing through the speakers.

BBC News has asked representatives for Cardi B for comment.

The incident took place in Las Vegas and was caught on camera from multiple angles by several fans.

In the footage, security staff are seen surrounding the perpetrator and recovering the rapper’s microphone.

However, footage from earlier in the concert showed Cardi B asking a different member of the audience to spray her from behind, as she turned her back to the crowd.

Later in the show, the rapper explained the earlier spray had been done on her back and under her own instruction, whereas she objected to the other member of the crowd unexpectedly throwing water which hit her face.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department later confirmed that a show attendee had come forward to “report a battery.”

Although Cardi B’s microphone was live, the fact that her voice was still heard on the backing track after she threw the mic prompted accusations of lip-synching, as many jokingly compared her with the 1980s group Milli Vanilli.

This is the latest example of performers having their shows interrupted by someone in the crowd throwing something on stage.

In June, Bebe Rexha was hurt when a man threw his phone on stage, hitting her in the face.

The man, named as 27-year-old Nicolas Malvagna of New Jersey, was later charged with two counts of assault in the third degree, one count of harassment in the second degree, one count of aggravated harassment in the second degree, and one count of attempted assault in the third degree.

In November, Harry Styles was hit in the eye with a sweet at a gig, and Pink looked uncomfortable when a bag of human ashes was thrown on stage while she was performing in London.

Last year Cardi B admitted two offences arising from a brawl in a strip club, as part of a deal to avoid a trial and possible jail time.

At the time she said, “I’ve made some bad decisions in my past that I am not afraid to face and own up to.”

Cardi B is best known for hits such as I Like It, Up, Bodak Yellow and WAP – a duet with Megan Thee Stallion.