Film 'Peter Pan & Wendy' reimagines familiar tale

Alexander Molony. [Source: Reuters]

The boy who never gets old returns to the screen for new adventures in an inclusive live-action movie about growing pains and facing one’s fears.

It opens with the young Wendy Darling reluctantly preparing to leave her family and childhood behind to start boarding school. On the eve of her departure, Wendy and her two brothers are visited by Peter Pan and the fairy Tinker Bell, who teach them to fly and whisk them away to the imaginary world of Neverland.

In the faraway land, Wendy and her brothers meet Peter Pan’s band of Lost Boys and battle pirates and their fearsome leader, Captain Hook. The escapade helps Wendy find her voice and regain her confidence.

Directed and co-written by David Lowery, the film stars Jude Law in the role of Captain Hook, Yara Shahidi as Tinker Bell, Ever Anderson, 15, as Wendy, and Alexander Molony, 16, as Peter Pan.

Shahidi is the first Black actor to portray Tinker Bell and the remake features girls, as well as Noah Matthews Matofsky, an actor with Down’s Syndrome, as members of the Lost Boys.