Burt Bacharach, one of pop's greatest songwriters, dies aged 94

Burt Bacharach pictured at the Glastonbury Festival in 2015. [Source: BBC]

One of pop music’s greatest composers, Burt Bacharach, has died aged 94.

He wrote enduring hits like I Say A Little Prayer, Walk On By and What The World Needs Now Is Love.

Along with lyricist Hal David, he also wrote numerous movie themes including What’s New Pussycat?, Alfie and The Look Of Love – a major hit for Dusty Springfield.

Another collaborator, Dionne Warwick, said the songwriter’s death was like “losing a family member”.

Bacharach died on Wednesday at home in Los Angeles of natural causes, his publicist Tina Brausam said.

Known for his airborne melodies and sumptuous orchestral arrangements, Bacharach was one of the most important songwriters of the 20th Century.

Over his career, he scored more than 50 chart hits in the US and UK, with artists including Warwick, Frank Sinatra, The Beatles, Barbra Streisand, Tom Jones, Aretha Franklin and Elvis Costello all recording his songs.