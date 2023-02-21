Burberry's Lee stages an ode to British heritage in debut runway show

A model presents a creation at the Burberry catwalk show during London Fashion Week in London [Source: Reuters]

Faux fur, oversized coats and hot water bottles dominated Burberry’s (BRBY.L) runway as Daniel Lee presented his vision for the British heritage label at London Fashion Week.

Set in a dark marquee in London’s Kennington Park, Lee delivered a colourful take on Burberry’s classic camel, black and red check as Burberry steps into a new era under his tenure.

The 37-year-old, Bradford, England-born chief creative officer drew inspiration from the brand’s affinity with exploration and the outdoors in his first collection for the fashion house, according to the show notes.

Silhouettes were oversized and soft around the edges across both women’s and men’s wear. Burberry’s mackintosh-style trench coat was re-imagined in a muted khaki with green faux fur lapels.

English rose patterned tailoring sat alongside chunky rubber boots with an equestrian twist and cosy square toed shearling and faux fur shoes in the Autumn Winter 2023 collection.

There were also feather embellished outfits in autumnal tones and pleated tartan-inspired kilts over trousers.