Britney Spears’ memoir will be narrated by Michelle Williams

Britney Spears has selected five-time Oscar nominee Michelle Williams to narrate her upcoming memoir.

Spears will read the introduction to the book, titled “The Woman in Me,” and Williams will read the rest, according to People.

“This book has been a labor of love and all the emotions that come with it,” Spears said in a statement to the publication. “Reliving everything has been exciting, heart-wrenching, and emotional, to say the least. For those reasons, I will only be reading a small part of my audiobook.”

Spears added, “I am so grateful to the amazing Michelle Williams for reading the rest of it.”

Williams said in a statement, “I stand with Britney.”

Publisher Gallery books writes of the book that it “illuminates the enduring power of music and love — and the importance of a woman telling her own story, on her own terms.”

The audiobook and memoir both release on Oct. 24.