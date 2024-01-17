Brad Pitt wouldn't shower for days

Brad Pitt [Source: 1News]

Pitt’s pits: Pre-fame Brad Pitt’s hygiene habits left a lot to be desired before he scrubbed up for a career in Hollywood, according to former roommate Jason Priestley.

Priestley appeared on the US TV show Live with Kelly and Mark earlier this week to discuss his television series Wild Cards. During the appearance, the 90210 star reminisced that he and Pitt lived together “for a brief period of time”.

Priestley described the domestic arrangement as three people “living in a two-bedroom apartment in a really crappy part of L.A.”, who would challenge each other to see who could go the longest without showering.

Asked what Pitt was like as a roommate, Priestley said: “Brad wasn’t as bad as my other roommate, who was an absolute disaster.

Asked by host Kelly Ripa who “went the longest” without bathing, Priestley quickly replied, “Brad. Always Brad.”

Priestley wrote about living with Pitt in his 2014 book Jason Priestley: A Memoir.

Pitt’s hygiene habits have hit the headlines before.

While filming Quentin Tarantino’s Inglourious Basterds, Pitt had some handy hygiene advice for his whiffy co-stars.

Roth said Pitt explained: “I got six kids. All you’ve got to do is just take them, a couple quick wipes under the pits.