Bieber, Roenick among those who skate in hockey benefit for LA fire relief fund

[Source: AP]

Justin Bieber and Steve Carell laced up their skates along with Hockey Hall of Famers Rob Blake, Mark Messier, Cammi Granato and Jeremy Roenick on Sunday afternoon to support relief funds from the Los Angeles fires.

The Los Angeles Kings and National Hockey League held “Skate for LA Strong” at Crypto.com Arena to benefit recovery efforts from the devastating wildfires in Southern California. The Palisades Fire was the most destructive in Los Angeles’ history.

“We’re looking to have a good time and show when we come together, good things happen,” Bieber said.

The four-team exhibition tournament was the brainchild of Hockey Hall of Famer and Kings President Luc Robitaille.

The four teams had 15 skaters and one goaltender and included a mix of celebrities, former players and local first responders.

“We’ve all been touched by what happened last month. We all have friends, families or different (people) that have been impacted, so for us to be able to make a difference and to do something, we’re gonna raise as much as possible and make a difference,” Robitaille said.

The team coached by actors Vince Vaughn and Cobie Smulders won both of its games to take the exhibition tournament.