Beyoncé honors Michelle Williams in 'Death Becomes Her'

[Source: Reuters]

Beyoncé proved that she and her Destiny’s Child sisters are true survivors with a warm appreciation post shared to her Instagram.

The “Cowboy Carter” star posted a slideshow containing images and video from the Broadway premiere of the new “Death Becomes Her” musical on Thursday night in New York, in which Bey’s former Destiny’s bandmate Michelle Williams stars.

The carousel of content showed Beyoncé and her mother Tina Knowles in attendance at the Lunt-Fontanne Theatre for the show, along with Kelly Rowland, who rounded out the Destiny’s Child trio in its final formulation.

Article continues after advertisement

Videos and photos showed the three divas smiling in the theater, with Williams in costume. Snippets also showed her bowing during her curtain call.

The movie follows rival socialites who each discover a secret magic potion that promises them eternal youth – with some darkly comic catches.

In the new musical, Williams plays Viola Van Horn, based on the mysterious character immortalized in the movie by Isabella Rossellini, who gives the women the potion.