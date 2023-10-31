Beyoncé, Coldplay, Filkins Drift and different touring methods

[Source: BBC]

Two musicians have taken sustainable touring to the next level – walking 870 miles (1,400 km) with their instruments strapped to their backs.

While Beyoncé flies in a private jet, Filkins Drift have walked around Wales, performing almost 50 gigs.

After hiking through two named storms, Chris Roberts and Seth Bye finish their 60-day tour in Chepstow, Monmouthshire, on Tuesday.

They said the music industry has to change its “mindset” on sustainability.

The subject of how musician’s tour hit the headlines in the summer when Beyoncé arrived for a gig in Cardiff by private jet, while Coldplay’s Chris Martin took the train to the city a few weeks later.

Chris Roberts, from Cardiff, said: “We’re not at all suggesting that everyone should give up driving and walk to all their gigs because it has completely taken over our lives, but things like choosing more sustainable routes (should be considered).”

The guitar player said the 27-year-olds had discovered “how little stuff” they need to gig, each carrying a 15kg (33lb) bag.

Seth, from Gloucestershire, said: “I’ve got kind of a medium-sized backpack and using an elaborate system of carabiners, my fiddle is strapped to the back of a bag, and I’ve also got the mic.

“Chris has got his sort of massive guitar, which has got various bag straps on the outside of it and clothes stuffed in with the guitar.”