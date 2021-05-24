Home

Beyoncé and Billie Eilish among this year's Oscars performers

CNN
March 28, 2022 12:03 pm

The Oscars have lined up some major star power for this year’s ceremony — and yes, the lineup includes Beyoncé.

The superstar singer, nominated for “Be Alive” from the film “King Richard,” was among the performers announced Tuesday by the Academy.

Others headed to the Oscars include Billie Eilish, who with Finneas will be performing the theme from “No Time to Die”; Reba McEntire, singing “Somehow You Do” from the movie “Four Good Days”; and Sebastián Yatra, belting “Dos Oruguitas” from “Encanto.”

Article continues after advertisement

Yes, even though winter had everyone talking about Bruno, Oscars attendees will instead be crying their eyes out to nominee “Dos Oruguitas.” Blame Lin-Manuel Miranda, who wrote the music and lyrics, for all the running mascara in the audience.

ABC said in a release that Van Morrison, behind the fifth nominated song “Down to Joy,” was invited to perform but was unable to attend “due to his tour schedule.”

“Therefore ‘Down To Joy’ from ‘Belfast’ will not be performed on the broadcast,” the release said.

The Oscars will air live on ABC on Sunday, March 27 at 8 p.m. ET.

