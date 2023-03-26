Beyoncé and Balmain's Olivier Rousteing launch collaboration inspired by "Renaissance" album

Beyonce. [Source: CBS Entertainment]

Music superstar Beyoncé on Friday announced a new couture collection in partnership with Balmain creative director Olivier Rousteing.

According to Vogue, the collection, called “Renaissance Couture,” features 16 outfits that are inspired by tracks from her album “Renaissance,” and is being dubbed, “The first wearable album!”

Beyoncé took to Instagram on Friday to thank the designer and the French fashion house “for bringing Renaissance to life in couture.”

Vogue France, which described Beyonce as its “superstar” in its April edition, detailed how the collaboration came about. Rousteing reached out to Beyonce’s team in hopes of co-creating the collection after listening to the album last year, Vogue said.

Beyonce, who now holds the record for the most Grammy wins in history with 32, announced the Renaissance world tour that is set to begin on May 10 in Stockholm’s Friends Arena.