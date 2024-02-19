BAFTAs 2024: The big winners at Britain's top film awards

[Source: Reuters]

Britain’s top movie honours, the BAFTA Film Awards, were handed out on Sunday at a ceremony in London.

Below is a list of the winners in the main categories.

BEST FILM

“Oppenheimer”

OUTSTANDING BRITISH FILM

“The Zone of Interest”

DIRECTOR

Christopher Nolan, “Oppenheimer”

LEADING ACTRESS

Emma Stone, “Poor Things”

LEADING ACTOR

Cillian Murphy, “Oppenheimer”

SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Da’Vine Joy Randolph, “The Holdovers”

SUPPORTING ACTOR

Robert Downey Jr., “Oppenheimer”

ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY

“Anatomy of a Fall”

ADAPTED SCREENPLAY

“American Fiction”

FILM NOT IN THE ENGLISH LANGUAGE

“The Zone of Interest”

DOCUMENTARY

“20 Days In Mariupol”

ANIMATED FILM

“The Boy And The Heron”

ORIGINAL SCORE

“Oppenheimer”

EE RISING STAR

Mia McKenna-Bruce