Bad Bunny to headline 2026 Super Bowl halftime at Levi's Stadium

Source: Entertainment Weekly

Even before Bad Bunny takes the stage at the Super Bowl LX halftime show, there will be plenty of star power to fill up the stadium.

The NFL announced that Charlie Puth, Brandi Carlile, and Coco Jones will perform before the start of Super Bowl LX, which is taking place at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif., on Sunday, Feb. 8. Puth is slated to sing the national anthem, Jones will deliver “Lift Every Voice and Sing,” and Carlile will do a rendition of “America the Beautiful” before the League’s top two teams face off to conclude the season.

“Charlie, Brandi, and Coco are generational talents, and we are honored to have them – alongside our extraordinary deaf performers – on Super Bowl LX’s world stage,” said Desiree Perez, CEO of Roc Nation, in a statement. “This moment embodies the very best of culture, live performance, and our country, perfectly kicking off game day.”

Puth celebrated the news of his upcoming Super Bowl performance on social media, sharing a silly video that sees him break down the difficulty of singing “The Star-Spangled Banner” to a group of football players.

“Did you know that one of the most beautiful pieces of music also happens to be one of the hardest to sing?” he begins the video. By the end, he’s using game-day terminology to break down the notes and accidentally rallies the players with a chant of, “Whose house? Our house!”

The NFL has additionally revealed that both the pregame and halftime shows will include American Sign Language interpreters, with Fred Beam performing “The Star-Spangled-Banner” and “Lift Every Voice and Sing,” while Julian Ortiz takes on “America the Beautiful.” This will also be the first halftime show to feature multilingual signing, with Celimar Rivera Cosme delivering Puerto Rican Sign Language at the event to accompany the headlining performance from Bad Bunny.

Despite Bad Bunny’s massive popularity stateside and around the world, news that he would be headlining the halftime show was met with unusually intense criticism. The NFL’s decision to hire the “DTMF” musician elicited especially harsh reactions from conservative political figures, including House Speaker Mike Johnson, Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem, and even President Donald Trump himself.

Much of the outrage was fueled by the Puerto Rican singer’s political stances on immigration, LGBTQ+ rights, and the Trump administration. Earlier this year, he revealed that he declined to bring his latest tour to the U.S. out of fear that ICE would target concertgoers. Noem has since announced that Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers will monitor the Super Bowl in February.

In the wake of the controversy, NFL commissioner Roger Goodell defended the decision to hire Bad Bunny in October, explaining that he’s “confident it’s going to be a great show” at Levi’s.

“I’m not sure we’ve ever selected an artist where we didn’t have some blowback or criticism,” Goodell said. “I think it’s going to be exciting and a united moment.”

Bad Bunny has also received support from past Super Bowl halftime performers, including Shakira, Bruno Mars, and Jennifer Lopez.

The 2026 Super Bowl halftime show takes place at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, the home field of the San Francisco 49ers, on Feb. 8, 2026.

