Anupam Kher set to portray Rabindranath Tagore

Veteran actor Anupam Kher is geared up to portray the iconic poet and writer, Rabindranath Tagore, in his 538th project.

The versatile actor recently provided a sneak peek of his look from the film, generating excitement among fans and the film fraternity.

Anupam Kher, known for his remarkable transformations and ability to delve into diverse characters, has once again taken on a challenging role that requires him to step into the shoes of one of the most revered literary figures in Indian history. With his dedication and commitment to his craft, Kher is determined to bring the essence and persona of Rabindranath Tagore to life on the silver screen.

On Friday, Kher took to his Instagram and shared a video of him in the avatar of Rabindranath Tagore.

Sporting a grey ensemble along with a white wig, beard, and hair, Anupam Kher has undergone a remarkable transformation for stepping into the shoes of the legendary poet.

The actor’s appearance is so convincing that he becomes almost unrecognizable in his portrayal of the iconic figure. In addition to his stunning look, Anupam Kher has also assured fans that he will gradually unveil more information about the project as the journey unfolds. Sharing the clip, Kher wrote in the caption, “Delighted to portray #Gurudev #RabindranathTagore in my 538th project. Will reveal the details in due course. Yeh mera saubhagya hai ki mujhe gurudev Rabindranath Tagore ko parde par sakar karna ka saubhagya prapt hua hai. Jald hi is film ki adhik jankari aapke sath sanjha karunga.”