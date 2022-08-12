Anne Heche in ‘dire’ condition amid drug revelation

Anne Heche’s condition is still ‘dire’ following the crash.[Source: news.com.au]

Anne Heche was allegedly under the influence of cocaine and possibly fentanyl at the time of her horrific car crash last Friday.

Los Angeles Police Department sources told TMZ that the actress’ blood test results came up positive for both substances.

However, the law enforcement insiders cautioned that fentanyl may have been administered to Heche at the hospital to help manage her pain after the accident, so they will do more testing to determine whether the fentanyl was in her system at the time of the crash, Page Six reports.

The actress, 53, was not under the influence of alcohol, reports TMZ, despite a photo taken shortly before the accident that showed a red-capped bottle in her car’s cupholder.

Additionally, the outlet described her condition as “dire,” as she has “not improved” since being admitted to hospital.

Heche’s “close friend” echoed those sentiments, telling the Daily Mail she is “in terrible condition” and that “the smoke inhalation is life-threatening”.

The friend requested that people “please pray” for the actress, saying: “Only God can save her now.”

The LAPD did not immediately respond to Page Six’s request for comment, and a rep for the actress declined to comment.

On Wednesday, officials escalated their investigation to a felony DUI after the woman whose home Heche crashed into claimed she was injured and needed medical assistance as a result.

Page Six confirmed on Monday that the department had obtained a warrant to test the actress’ blood to determine whether she was under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs when she crashed her blue Mini Cooper into the woman’s LA home, igniting a massive fire.

Later that day, her rep told us she was “in critical condition”.

“Shortly after the accident, Anne Heche became unconscious, slipping into a coma,” her spokesperson shared.

“She has a significant pulmonary injury requiring mechanical ventilation and burns that require surgical intervention.”

It’s unclear how much progress doctors have been able to make.