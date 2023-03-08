Amitabh Bachchan shares health update with his fans post his rib cartilage injury

Amitabh Bachchan [Source: Bollywood Hungama]

Amitabh Bachchan recently suffered an injury while in Hyderabad filming the upcoming Nag Ashwin movie, Project K.

On Tuesday, he provided a health update on his blog. The actor expressed his gratitude to his fans for their outpouring of love and support after learning that their favourite performer had damaged his rib cartilage.

He wrote, “First .. to all that send their concern on my injury, may I express my gratitude and love for your prayers .. I am overwhelmed by the attention you give me and am so grateful to the family Ef for this embrace.”

He added, “I progress gradually .. it shall take time .. and what has been prescribed by the doctors is being followed diligently .. rest and strapped chest. .. all work has stopped and will only begin once the condition improves and the medical gives an assurance ..But my immense gratitude to all ..”

Clearing the confusion on when Holi is, he added, “The ‘holika’ was lit last night at Jalsa, there being a date confusion on the day for HOLI .. it is now done. HOLI being celebrated today .. and tomorrow .. so in this confusion much of what could have been done was not done ..I rest and repair ..But my wishes for the celebration of this joyous festival is with you .. may the colours of HOLI bring the multifaceted colours of life in your life ..More later ..But for now my gratitude as ever ..”

On Tuesday, Amitabh’s son Abhishek Bachchan took to Instagram and shared a video Holika burning in fire. Sharing the clip, he wrote, “Happy Holi.

My favourite festival. May the Holika burn away all the evils in your lives. #HoliHai.”

On the work front, Bachchan was last seen in Sooraj Barjatya’s Uunchai last year, which also starred Anupam Kher, Boman Irani, Danny Denzongpa and Parineeti Chopra. Apart from Project K, Bachchan will soon feature in Ribhu Dasgupta’s Section 84.