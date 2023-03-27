Alison Hammond: Man arrested over blackmail claims

[Source: BBC]

A man has been arrested on suspicion of blackmailing TV presenter Alison Hammond.

West Midlands police said the 36-year-old was arrested at an address in Warwickshire on Saturday evening.

According to a report in The Sun, the This Morning presenter, 48, has paid out large sums after falling victim.

It is alleged the Birmingham-born celebrity had been threatened that lies would be spread about her if she did not co-operate with demands.

On Sunday evening, police said the man had been released on conditional bail.

The presenter came to prominence as a contestant on the third series of Big Brother in 2002.

She was promoted to co-presenter of This Morning in 2020, appearing alongside Dermot O’Leary on Fridays.

There have also been appearances on I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! in 2010 and Strictly Come Dancing in 2014.

Last week she was announced as the new co-host of The Great British Bake Off, replacing Matt Lucas.

She also appeared alongside actor Richard E Grant to host the 2023 Baftas.