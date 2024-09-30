Alia shares Ranbir's birthday moments

[Source: Abp Live]

Ranbir Kapoor is celebrating his 42nd birthday. Check out how wifey Alia Bhatt wished him on social media.

The actress posted a series of photos featuring their daughter. In this shot, Ranbir and Raha took a walk around a horse farmhouse.

The adorable moments captured between father and daughter have melted fans’ hearts.

In another photo, all three of them can be seen hugging a tree, but Raha is the only one who seems to be concentrating on striking a pose.

One of the photos included a candid shot of Alia laughing on Ranbir’s lap.

Alia Bhatt also offered a sneak peek of his birthday party from last night.

Alia Bhatt’s adorable social media tribute has sparked a wave of love and warm wishes for the actor.