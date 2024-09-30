Alia shares Ranbir's birthday moments

[Source: Abp Live]
Ranbir Kapoor is celebrating his 42nd birthday. Check out how wifey Alia Bhatt wished him on social media.
The actress posted a series of photos featuring their daughter. In this shot, Ranbir and Raha took a walk around a horse farmhouse.
The adorable moments captured between father and daughter have melted fans’ hearts.
Article continues after advertisement
In another photo, all three of them can be seen hugging a tree, but Raha is the only one who seems to be concentrating on striking a pose.
One of the photos included a candid shot of Alia laughing on Ranbir’s lap.
Alia Bhatt also offered a sneak peek of his birthday party from last night.
Alia Bhatt’s adorable social media tribute has sparked a wave of love and warm wishes for the actor.
Advertisement