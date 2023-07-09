After Kennedy, Sunny Leone hints at her next project

[Source: Bollywood Hungama]

Sunny Leone has been garnering praise for her stellar performance in the critically acclaimed film Kennedy, which received a lot of applauds in the film festival circuit.

The film also received a seven-minute standing ovation from a global audience at the Cannes Film Festival. Followed by such an appreciative response and after wrapping up her rest of the work commitments, Sunny is all set to embark on another exciting project and gave her fans a small hint about her upcoming professional commitment.

Sunny Leone recently took to Instagram to share a picture of her seated on the couch as she is concentrating on a bound booklet. It seems that the actress is reading a mammoth script, and it has left fans guessing about her upcoming project. She captioned the post, “That’s one huge script. Going to be great!!!!!” Followed by the post, her husband and partner Daniel Weber shared a raising hands emoji in celebration.

While critics loved Sunny Leone’s character of Charlie in Kennedy, fans cannot wait for the film’s theatrical release in India. Besides Kennedy, she has some interesting projects in the pipeline which are yet to be announced. Earlier the actress had spoken on the buzz about Kennedy at Cannes saying, “I am so happy to hear about the film’s buzz. It means so much to me to be part of this wonderful film. Everyone worked so hard on it. And to then just be part of it was amazing.”

Talking about Kennedy, the film is a neo noir thriller directed by Anurag Kashyap with Rahul Bhat of Ugly fame in the titular role. It also features Benedict Paul Garrett, Jeniffer Piccinato, Abhilash Thapliyal, Megha Burman, among others. While the film has been screened in film festivals, the makers are yet to announce its release date.