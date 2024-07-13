Affleck and Lopez sell house

[Source: CNN Entertainment]

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez have added a tiny bit of fuel to the fire surrounding their marriage.

Amid speculation that the pair are struggling in their relationship after marrying about two years ago, the couple has listed their 12-bedroom, 24-bathroom California home for sale.

According to the listing, the 38,000-square-foot estate was “recently renovated with the highest level of quality within the last 4 months” and is “nestled in one of Beverly Hills’s most exclusive and secure enclaves lies the magnificent Crestview Manor.”

Article continues after advertisement

The asking price for this little piece of real estate heaven – built in 2000 on a lot a little more than five acres – is a mere $68 million.

Affleck and Lopez purchased the home in 2023 for $60,805,000 after a well publicized two-year hunt for their dream house.

In May, Live Nation and Lopez announced the cancelation of her “THIS IS ME…LIVE” tour, stating she would “taking time off to be with her children, family and close friends.”

The pair first became a high-profile couple back in the early 2000s, when they famously got engaged in November 2002 and split prior to their planned wedding.

They both would go on to marry others and have children before going through divorces and reuniting in 2021.

Affleck and Lopez eloped in Las Vegas in 2022 and later held a lavish wedding ceremony attended by friends and family at Affleck’s sprawling estate outside of Savannah, Georgia.

CNN has reached out to representatives for both Lopez and Affleck for comment.