Adele’s emotional Vegas farewell

[Source: CNN News]

The time has finally come for singer Adele to say goodbye to her Las Vegas residency Weekends with Adele.

Adele on Saturday performed her final show at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace and made an emotional speech about the show that drew a starry crowd and became one of The Strip’s most popular tickets to get.

Adele told the audience that she decided to do a residency instead of touring around the world with her son Angelo, 11, in mind.

Addressing her son directly, she said “I love you to bits.”

Adele also thanked her partner Rich Paul for “always picking me up and making me feel like I could do whatever I want to do.”

Dion attended Adele’s concert last month and the powerhouse vocalists brought each other to tears after an emotional interaction in the audience. The wholesome moment quickly went viral online.

Adele had previously spoken about how she intended to take an extended “break” once the residency concluded, telling her audience during her special Munich concert series in September that she has “spent the last seven years building a new life for myself, and I want to live it.”

Weekends with Adele began in November 2022.