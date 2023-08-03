Abhishek Bachchan starrer Ghoomer trailer to be out tomorrow

[Source: Bollywood Hungama]

Actor Abhishek Bachchan has unveiled a teaser for his upcoming drama film Ghoomer.

The teaser, which was released on Wednesday, features Abhishek and Saiyami Kher in the lead roles.

In the teaser, Abhishek can be heard saying, “Zindagi jab muh par darwaja band karti hai tab ussey kholna nahi todna padta hai.” This translates to “When life closes a door, you don’t have to open it, you have to break it.” Meanwhile, his caption read, “Taqdeer se Taqraa #GhoomerTrailer out tomorrow!”

The teaser also gives a glimpse of the film’s plot, which revolves around a paraplegic sportsperson who excels as a cricketer under the guidance of her coach. The film is directed by R Balki and also stars Angad Bedi and Shabana Azmi in pivotal roles.

The trailer of Ghoomer will be released tomorrow, August 3, 2023. The film is all set to hit the theatres on August 18, 2023.

Besides this, the forthcoming film will also be premiered at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2023 on August 12 at Hoyts, Docklands. Speaking of the same Abhishek and Balki, in a joint statement said, “It’s indeed an honour and pleasure for us that Ghoomer will be the opening film at the IFFM. Ghoomer is a story of turning adversity into an advantage. A story of innovation when faced with extermination.”