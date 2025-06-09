A new Netflix doc offers an intimate portrait of Selena, straight from her family’s vault

[Source: AP]

For many, the name Selena Quintanilla-Pérez is the stuff of mythology.

The Queen of Tejano broke barriers for women in Latin music genres of all kinds; it’s easy to see the through line between her contributions to the current success of regional Mexicana music.

But it’s been 30 years since the singer known simply as Selena was killed at 23 — and those who love her are working hard to ensure her legacy endures for decades to come.

One such example: “Selena Y Los Dinos: A Family’s Legacy,” a documentary from director Isabel Castro and executive produced by Selena’s siblings, Suzette Quintanilla and AB Quintanilla III. It hits Netflix on Monday.

“I do understand that what Selena means so many years later, to the Latino world,” Suzette Quintanilla says. “Who better than to tell our story other than us?”

