69th Hyundai Filmfare Awards 2024: Hosts, Performers & More out

[Source: FilmFare.com]

Ahead of the 69th Hyundai Filmfare Awards 2024 with Gujarat Tourism, we held a press conference to unveil details about the much-anticipated ceremony.

Present at the press conference were special guests Karan Johar, Janhvi Kapoor and Varun Dhawan. Joining them were panellists Rohit Gopakumar, Director, Times Entertainment Division (Worldwide Media, Entertainment TV & Digital Network) and Jitesh Pillaai, Editor, Filmfare and Shri. Hareet Shukla, IAS, Principal Secretary, Tourism, Devasthanam Management, Civil Aviation & Pilgrimage, Government of Gujarat.

Here’s everything revealed at the press conference:

Article continues after advertisement

Prepare for not one but two days of festivities! The Filmfare Awards this year will be a two-day ceremony to be held at GIFT City in Gujarat on January 28, 2024.

Leading up to the big night will be a Curtain Raiser on January 27, 2024. The evening will also see a Fashion show by Shantanu and Nikhil and a music performance by Parthiv Gohil.

Karan Johar, Ayushmann Khurrana and Maniesh Paul will host the awards ceremony on January 28. Meanwhile, the Curtain Raiser will be hosted by Aparshakti Khurana and Karishma Tanna.

The Filmfare Awards night will see a star-studded line-up of performers including Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan. Your favourite Bollywood stars are ready to set the stage on fire with their moves.