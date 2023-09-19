Wheelbarrow services in high demand

Kauwai Wilbaro Youth Club

The Kauwai Wilbaro Youth Club is appealing to authorities for support in expanding their facilities to accommodate the rising number of wheelbarrow carting service providers in Labasa Town.

Club’s President, Joji Badi, has observed a surge in the demand for wheelbarrow services, with the number of operators doubling in town.

Badi also highlights a noteworthy increase in income, which has attracted more individuals to join the business.

Article continues after advertisement

“Five years ago, there was only five wheelbarrow boys … but our number has increased to 14 over the past years. This is because there has been an increase in demand for wheelbarrow carting services in Labasa Town.”



Club’s President, Joji Badi.

Badi says despite the challenge, service delivery remains their top priority.

The Kauwai Wilbaro Youth Club has been in operation for the past 20 years, with 14 wheelbarrow boys serving the people of the Friendly North.