UTOF pays out $4.9 million in final dividend

The Unit Trust of Fiji has today paid out a total dividend of $4.9 million to its 42,000 account holders, marking another successful financial performance ending on December 31, 2023.

This has been highlighted by the Unit Trust of Fiji Management Limited Chair, Lavinia Kaumaitotoya

She says the total dividend rate for the last year was 7.00 cents per unit and the total payout was $9.6 million, which is $4.7 million and $4.9 million for the interim and final dividends, respectively.

Kaumaitotoya says that it has been a great achievement, especially the diversified investment portfolio across multiple asset classes, which yields substantial returns.