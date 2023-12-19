Uprising Beach Resort gears up for New Year’s bash

[ Source: Supplied]
The shores of Uprising Beach Resort are set to pulse with excitement as the New Year approaches.
The General Manager says they are expecting a vibrant crowd.
Darryl Tombleson says the New Year’s Eve Beachfront Party promises an unforgettable experience with live bands setting the mood, mesmerizing fire dancing performances, and a breathtaking fireworks display at midnight.”

Tombleson assures that a delightful spread of food will be on offer throughout the evening.
The festivities kick off at 3 pm on New Year’s Eve, carrying on until the early hours of January 1st.
