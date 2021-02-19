Union changes approach in light of COVID-19

The COVID-19 pandemic has affected a cross-section of Fiji and the Fiji Bank and Finance Sector Employees Union is no exception.

Newly appointed National Secretary, Aunendra Singh, says the pandemic has forced them to modify their approach and operations to suit the current economic climate.

Singh adds they’re developing comprehensive strategic plans that aims to assist members if the need arises.

“Researching and identifying prevailing workplace changes and challenges. Analyzing how these workplace changes and challenges impact upon you, our membership card and to place our Union in a strategically advantageous position and in readiness to tackle these workplace changes and challenges, in the best interests of our membership.”

Singh has urged members to be proactive, strengthen collaboration and invest in digital working methods.

Over 50 Union members from different financial institutions gathered at the Kshatriya Hall in Suva for their Annual General conference today.