Tourism Fiji working with global brand on a new hotel

Tourism Fiji CEO Brent Hill says they are excited about working with a global brand who are developing a new 122-room hotel in Namaka.

The project marks a significant addition to the region’s hospitality offerings.

Hill expresses enthusiasm about the collaboration, highlighting the hotel’s strategic location.

Article continues after advertisement

He says its proximity to Nadi Airport makes it an ideal choice for travellers seeking convenience and accessibility.

The new hotel will also feature 4 conference rooms with an indoor and outdoor pool.

While Hill confirms that the development is backed by a local investor, detailed plans and additional specifics about the hotel’s features and opening timeline are yet to be disclosed.