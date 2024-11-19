Tourism Fiji in US superyacht show

[Source: Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show/ Facebook]

Tourism Fiji participated in the 65th annual Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show, showcasing Fiji’s growing appeal as a superyacht destination.

Sharing the booth with Tahiti Tourism and Superyacht Australia, Tourism Fiji highlighted the region’s exceptional yachting experiences alongside key partners including Port Denarau Marina, Nawi Island, and Yacht Help Fiji.

The event provided a vital platform for connecting with industry leaders and promoting the South Pacific as a premier cruising and charter destination.

Yacht Help Fiji’s David Jamieson heaped praise on Tourism Fiji for organizing the stand and logistics at the show.

Jamieson says the event was a great success, with Fiji featured alongside major superyacht charter houses.

He says with Fiji experiencing a record number of superyacht charters, it’s crucial to connect with key industry players who can confidently promote Fiji as a premier destination to superyacht owners and captains.

Tourism Fiji’s participation at FLIBS highlighted the country’s continued growth in the global superyacht market and its commitment to expanding its profile as a top-tier yachting destination in the South Pacific.