Tourism Fiji admires airline charm

Tourism Fiji Chief Executive Brent Hill [Source: Tourism Fiji/ Facebook]

Tourism Fiji Chief Executive Brent Hill stresses the pivotal role of Fiji Airways in promoting Fiji as a premier travel destination.

Hill highlights the national airline’s significance in enhancing Fiji’s global tourism appeal, emphasizing that the airline’s success is a substantial asset in its promotional efforts.

Hill lauds Fiji Airways for its excellence and the numerous accolades it has garnered, noting that these awards provide a significant boost when presenting Fiji as an ideal holiday destination.

Article continues after advertisement

“We’re so fortunate to have a great airline like Fiji Airways, you know, all the awards they’re winning, you know, those things aren’t flukes. Their best is noticed that. Unfortunately, you only have to look at, you know, some of our South Pacific neighbours, and it’s quite difficult for them.”

He says the recognition Fiji Airways receives is not just a testament to their quality but also a valuable advantage for us in showcasing Fiji to potential travellers.

The Tourism Fiji CEO also talked about ongoing discussions about introducing additional airlines to Nadi but reaffirmed that Fiji Airways remains central to their strategy.