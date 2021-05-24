Home

Tourism Association supports COVID vaccination campaign

Lena Reece Senior Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @LenaFBCNews
June 23, 2021 12:20 pm
The Fiji Hotel and Tourism Association fully supports the government’s current nationwide vaccination campaign.

FHTA Chief Executive, Fantasha Lockington says they recognize that it is only through a sufficiently vaccinated population that Fiji will be able to safely and effectively reopen its borders.

She adds this will then allow tourism to once again become the major contributor to foreign exchange earnings, provide the highest employment options and restart its multiplier effects and benefits throughout the economy.

Article continues after advertisement

FHTA endorsed its support for the nationwide vaccination campaign at its recent Executive Committee meeting.

The Association has always maintained that COVID safe practices of frequent hand washing, social distancing, avoiding crowds and the wearing of masks be part of the industry’s new-normal.

