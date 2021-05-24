Tourism Association supports COVID vaccination campaign

The Fiji Hotel and Tourism Association fully supports the government’s current nationwide vaccination campaign.

FHTA Chief Executive, Fantasha Lockington says they recognize that it is only through a sufficiently vaccinated population that Fiji will be able to safely and effectively reopen its borders.

She adds this will then allow tourism to once again become the major contributor to foreign exchange earnings, provide the highest employment options and restart its multiplier effects and benefits throughout the economy.

FHTA endorsed its support for the nationwide vaccination campaign at its recent Executive Committee meeting.

The Association has always maintained that COVID safe practices of frequent hand washing, social distancing, avoiding crowds and the wearing of masks be part of the industry’s new-normal.

