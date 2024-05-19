Thorough discussions for new minimum wage rate 

[File Photo]

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Finance Professor Biman Prasad says the government is ensuring the review of the minimum wage rate does not affect employers.

While highlighting some of the likely outcomes of the 2024–2025 national budget, Prasad says consultants are working around the clock for a new minimum wage.

He says the review needs a thorough discussion.

The Deputy Prime Minister says the government will ensure it sets the appropriate rate that does not affect businesses, particularly small and medium enterprises.

The current minimum wage is $4.

With the budget to be announced on the 28th of next month, the Finance Minister is also yet to give an assurance that the new rate will be ready by then.