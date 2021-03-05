Tavuni Hill Fort optimistic business will prosper soon

Business is expected to pick up at the Tavuni Hill Fort in Sigatoka with a good number of overseas guests now visiting the site.

Site attendant Naomi Taufa says they plan to diversify their reach to a wide variety of clients via social media to ensure business stays afloat in these trying times.

She adds operations have been down for a year due to the pandemic however, a group of American students visited the site earlier this week, signalling that tourism is slowly bouncing back.

“This is also the first day we receive guests who came from America. And we are so fortunate that they come again to Tavuni Hill Fort.”

Travel Well Fiji Program Manager, Leba Digitaki, says it’s vital to preserve the historic site.

“The history, the definition behind it. They were amazed at how we are still intact with our culture and tradition. So for them coming from a bigger country they are very happy and eye-opening experiences that we still have our tradition and culture intact with us.”

Taufa says they’re working closely with members of the clan to protect and maintain the authenticity of the site.