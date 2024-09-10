Tanoa Hotel planting for the future

[Source: Supplied]

In a move toward sustainability and local community development, Tanoa International Hotel recently planted 200 pawpaw trees on its premises.

Area General Manager Narend Kumar says the project reflects the hotel’s commitment to environmental stewardship and aligns with global trends of integrating eco-friendly practices into business operations.

Kumar states that the planting of the pawpaw trees reflects their deep-rooted belief in fostering a greener environment, supporting local agriculture, and contributing to the long-term well-being of the region.

He stresses that by growing their own fresh, organic fruit, they are minimizing the need for imported produce, reducing waste, and ensuring that guests enjoy the freshest ingredients right from their backyard, as part of a farm-to-table initiative by Tanoa Hotel Group.