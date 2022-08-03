Suva handicraft vendors hope sale will improve

Handicraft stall at the Suva Handicraft Center.

Business is slowly picking up for vendors at the Suva Handicraft Center and it’s mostly the local customers buying products.

Handicraft was once a thriving business, but these vendors are now just earning enough to make ends meet.

Bula Sia owner, Kata says they are currently relying on local customers.

Article continues after advertisement

“But at the moment, it’s a bit ok, locally not tourists, local customers, governments, individuals, families buying gifts and all.”

East-Coast souvenir and fashion owner Niteshni Singh believes there is huge potential in the handicraft business and hopes sales will pick up soon.

“We are looking forward to shipping which will come in this month, we will definitely look forward to it, we will see how it goes, and we have really high expectations from it.”

Despite the lull period, vendors are happy that their small businesses are still surviving due to the various assistance provided by the government during and post-pandemic period.