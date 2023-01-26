Strong rebound by Australian investors: Kamikamica

Minister for Trade, Cooperatives, SMEs, and Communications Manoa Kamikamica at the Fiji Australia Business Council's breakfast event.

Australia continues to be one of the largest sources of foreign direct investments in Fiji.

Speaking during the Fiji Australia Business Council’s breakfast event, Minister for Trade, Cooperatives, SMEs, and Communications Manoa Kamikamica says they have seen a strong rebound in investment from Australian companies since the borders reopened.

Kamikamica says in the previous financial year there were over 40 registered investment projects from Australia across 10 different sectors valued at over $56 million.

The Minister has also assured businesses that he is working with other ministers to address these cumbersome regulatory and administrative issues so we can provide an enabling business environment for investors.

“The Fiji-Australia Business Council links are so important because they build confidence and promises economic benefit for our people. This is why it is so important for us to continue working together.”

He adds that they continue to see a number of investment projects in the pipeline come from Australia across a broad range of sectors, including education, renewable energy, green technology, ICT infrastructure, and business process outsourcing, to name a few.