SoftIron in talks with government on digital economy plans

[Source: Supplied]

Fiji is taking strides towards implementing a fully digital economy in the near future.

Representatives of the world-renowned information technology infrastructure company SoftIron are in the country this week for a series of high-level meetings with government officials and the private sector.

Chief Operating Jason Van der Shyff says discussion will centre on the ICT company potentially uplifting our digital capabilities.

“I think Fiji has a unique challenge, there are obviously 300-plus islands and the Minister in particular is very keen on a digital uplift around building a digital economy and so today, that infrastructure that is required to make that impactful doesn’t exist in Fiji.”



Chief Operating Jason Van der Shyff.

Softiron offers private cloud infrastructure, which Van der Shyff says would keep Fiji’s sovereign data onshore, rather than relying on Australia and New Zealand for data storage.



Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Communications Manoa Kamikamica.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Communications Manoa Kamikamica says government has shown from the beginning its intent to move towards a digital economy.

“Things are afoot that will help that ambition come to fruition, part of it involves a second cable into Fiji and if that comes through, Fiji is certainly posed for very good things when it comes to technology and digital transformation.”

Van der Shyff says the government showed its intention to build a private cloud where digital information like driver’s licenses, health records, and land titles can be stored, making business transactions easier and more convenient to access for all parties involved.