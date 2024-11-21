Shift in travelers experiences emerge

[Source: Tourism Fiji/ Facebook]

Tourism Fiji CEO Brent Hill says international travellers are now seeking more meaningful, off-the-beaten-path types of adventures.

Hill says many are finding themselves drawn to destinations that offer a unique blend of culture, landscapes, and authentic experiences.

The Tourism Fiji CEO says Fiji is one place that has captured the imaginations of those looking to explore something truly special.

“Fiji is a very authentic destination. And I’m sure you’ve experienced that yourself. And we think that that’s where Fiji really shines. Our landscapes from the pristine beaches to the rugged mountains alongside that rich and diverse culture.”



Tourism Fiji CEO Brent Hill

He says visitors can experience not only the natural beauty of Fiji but also the warmth and hospitality of its people, who share their traditions and stories with pride.

Hill also says Tourism Fiji is celebrating a banner year, welcoming a record 822,253 visitors between Jan-Oct 2024 a 6.5% increase compared to the same period in 2023.

He says in line with this growth, they launched a new campaign that taps into the infectious, joyful energy that makes Fiji such a unique destination.

Hill adds the increasing demand for travel helps people reconnect with themselves and reignites their zest for life, the new campaign leans into the playful, mischievous side of Fijian culture.