Savusavu Market to open next month

Over 250 vendors will benefit from the newly constructed double-storey Savusavu Market.

Savusavu Town Council Chair, Shiu Shankar Singh says they have received a lot of interest from micro and small enterprises for stalls in the market which is expected to open next month.

Singh says they have allocated space to accommodate various types of vendors.

Article continues after advertisement

“So, SME vendors, we have our handicraft centre, two already built with that together. So, we have a lot of numbers. We can entertain a lot of vendors, dry goods, vegetables, and handicrafts.”

Singh says they have also assigned space for restaurants and events in the market.

“We have also our conference room, which we can cater for about 150. We don’t have any place in Savusavu for any conference room, meetings, or other things. We cater for that for about 150 people.”

$169,003 was allocated for the design and documentation works in the 2021-2022 national budget, while an additional $1 million was allocated for the construction works in the 2022-2023 national budget.

United Nations Women also contributed $700,000 to the project.

The newly constructed double-storey market is expected to boost business in Savusavu.