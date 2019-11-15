Rowie Lal opens bridal shop in Nadi

Due to the high demand and popularity of her bridal wear, an entrepreneur has decided to open a shop in Martintar, Nadi.

Rowie Lal Boutique, opened its doors last night.

Lal says she was running the business in Suva but majority of her customers were from the Western Division needing wedding attire.

She also works with a few local women who are her sub-contractors.

“Not only am I selling my own brands in this shop, I’m also reaching out to SME’s who would love to collaborate as my sub-contractors as well. My brand of clutches as well we have the local women who sell us their masi that we use on our clutches and when a clutch is sold we give them 33% of every sale.”

Lal says it has been a dream to own a shop that will cater for people’s special moment in life.