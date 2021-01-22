RMHC assists close to 3,000 families monthly

Close to 3,000 families go through the Ronald McDonald House Charities family room at the CWM Hospital in Suva every month.

RMHC Chair, Marc McElrath says since their establishment in 2015, the organization has assisted and treated thousands of children suffering from various illnesses.

Receiving a $10,000 donation from Asco Motors this morning, McElrath says the funds will go towards their new project in the North.

“Basically it’s going towards the new Ronald McDonald House in Labasa. Asco has partnered with us to help the new structure that’s being built and should open towards the end of this year. The new Labasa project will house 11 rooms and it will enable parent’s sick children to stay close to their children when they are in the hospital being treated. The facility will also have a kitchen, accommodation and also bathrooms and facilities for clothes washing and drying.”

Asco Motors Chief Executive Craig Sims says they have so far donated close to $150,000 to the charity house in the past two years.

Sims says this is part of their ongoing support for the community under their corporate social responsibility program.