Prefab housing offers a solution for Fiji

Using international technologies such as prefabricated housing materials that are cyclone- and termite-proof can be a solution to the housing issues in Fiji.

This was highlighted by the Director of High Performer Building, Lester Haycock, who is leading a team in constructing a home from prefabricated materials in Suva Point as a show house for the public.

Haycock says that a prefabricated housing system can cost about $180,000, with all amenities available, and the build can have about 50-year durability and take less than two months to assemble.

Article continues after advertisement

He says that such houses offer many benefits.

“And so I believe we’ve solved all the problems to be able to bring international technology in construction at a very affordable price. The other great thing we’re finding is that we can make a basic house for social housing.”

He adds that building reliable housing in the country is crucial due to the conditions that Fiji faces.

He adds that building reliable housing in the country is crucial due to the conditions that Fiji faces.

“We have to have termite-proof construction. We have to have construction that meets Category 5 cyclone ratings. We have to have construction that people in the village could actually assemble under supervision.”

Haycock further adds that this particular show house is made up of recycled materials, including 15,000 recycled plastic bottles that have been chopped up and extruded to make insulation.

The Clever Built show home at Suva Point will be completed next week and will be available for public viewing for about a year.

Haycock states this show house can help ease the hesitation that people have about prefabricated homes.