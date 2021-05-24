Home

Business

Post Fiji to sell LICI insurance packages

Edwin Nand Senior Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @EdwinNandFBCNews
October 22, 2021 4:52 pm

Post Fiji will be selling insurance products at its 59 outlets on behalf of Life Insurance Corporation of India.

The two companies have made a deal where Post Fiji will offer LICI products and services, and collect the premium payments.

With the challenges of the global pandemic, Post Fiji Chief Executive, Doctor Anirudha Bansod, says they are diversifying their range of offerings.

The two companies say the LICI customer base and target market is similar to that of Post Fiji and both serves the middle income as well as rural communities.

Dr Bansod adds people don’t realise the need for insurance until they are caught in a situation, where it’s necessary to safeguard assets and life.

