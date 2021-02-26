Home

Post Fiji looks at digitalizing its services

Dipesh Kumar Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @[email protected]
March 3, 2021 4:30 pm
Chief Executive, Anirudha Bansod.

Post Fiji Limited is aiming to digitize its money transfer services after removing Vodafone’s M-PAiSA from their 58 outlets.

Chief Executive, Anirudha Bansod, says they have been providing M-PAiSA services since 2013 till last year and this has affected their revenue.

Bansod says with the COVID-19 pandemic, the postal business has become tough.

“What I wanted the Vodafone people to understand that we have been so graciously providing the support for such a long period f time not getting much benefit to Post Fiji but when we struggle it is the time for us to protect and sustain our business and it has a logical interpretation of that.”

He adds after conducting a 7-year assessment, it was noted that they received very little commission from Vodafone to provide M-PAiSA services.

Bansod says most of the commissions earned are from the money order business due to its volume.

