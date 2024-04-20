Plans to develop National Standardization Strategy

Fiji’s Ministry of Trade is working on developing a National Standardization Strategy to align national objectives with appropriate local and international standards.

Minister Manoa Kamikamica says covering diverse sectors such as trade, construction, tourism, and the environment, the strategy will ensure that standards evolve to support innovation and growth in the economy.

He says through virtual training workshops and extensive stakeholder engagement, the ministry is laying the groundwork for this comprehensive strategy.

“The Ministry plans to develop this strategy over the next 18 months. And we are positive, with the technical support of development partners, that we will be able to use this collaboration to enhance the quality and effectiveness of our standards as a national strategy.”



Trade Minister Manoa Kamikamica

Kamikamica says the strategy will involve a thorough analysis of priority sectors, stakeholder interests, and the identification of topics for new national standards.