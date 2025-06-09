Partnership to enhance regional telecommunication capacity

Source: Supplied

Telecom Fiji Limited and Solomon Telekom Company Limited have signed a Memorandum of Understanding to strengthen technical cooperation and advance skills development in the telecommunications sector across the Pacific region.

Telecom Fiji Chief Executive Charles Goundar said the agreement represents an important milestone in regional collaboration.

He says that under the new partnership, engineers and technical staff from Solomon Telekom will undergo specialized training at Telecom Fiji to enhance their knowledge and practical expertise in key areas such as: Fiber network planning, design, and operation, Internet and broadband systems and Network optimization.

Goundar states that Telecom Fiji will provide hands-on training, drawing on its extensive experience in optical fiber technology — from network planning and setup to daily operations.

Telecom Fiji Chief adds that participants will gain insights into core network infrastructure, last-mile connectivity to homes and businesses, and the management of large-scale communication systems.

The training program will include practical sessions, field visits, and technical workshops conducted by Telecom Fiji’s engineering and operations teams, offering participants valuable real-world exposure.

The partnership highlights both companies’ shared commitment to regional cooperation, knowledge sharing, and improving telecommunications services for Pacific communities.

